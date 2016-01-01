There are those celebrity-filled food festivals that cater to elite gourmands—and then there are the ones for the people and by the people. The annual Jurupa Valley Food Fest falls into the latter category. It’s a relaxed community gathering where the Romano’s, Jimenez’s, Charo Chickens and Quiznos carry as much status and distinction as a Roy’s, Morton’s, or Fleming’s would, and where Joe Citizen’s vote truly represents public opinion versus the wine-and-dine lobbying propagated by chefs and their PR hounds. Pushy, stuck-up snobs need not attend.

Sponsored by the Jurupa Rotary and Lions Clubs, the festival features more than 25 participating restaurants from independents like Gram’s Mission BBQ and Mr. G’s BBQ & Southern Food to national chains such as Coco’s and Sizzler. Riverside-based rock-country cover group The Average White Haired Band provides live entertainment, and organizers are planning amazing giveaways at the silent and live auctions. For the price of admission, attendees can sample food from each restaurant, receive one beverage (a Budweiser or glass of wine, courtesy of Galleano Winery) and vote for three of their favorites. For the past two years, Chef Sergio Gonzalez of Romano’s Restaurant has hijacked the Taster’s Choice Award. Will he be able to mesmerize the crowd into an unprecedented three-peat?

Opening ceremonies begin at 4:30PM with tasting to commence at 5PM sharp. All proceeds go towards funding clean-water projects, eye services, scholarships and donations to local school programs.

Jurupa Valley Food Fest at the Jurupa Valley Spectrum, 8052 Limonite Ave., Riverside, (951) 582-0928. Hours: 5–8PM, Saturday, September 27. Tickets $15, available at Albertson’s, True Value Hardware on Limonite and the Riverside County Record News on Limonite Ave.