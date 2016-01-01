Your Introduction to Coachella 2013

So you’re going to Coachella this year? Do you know where to park? What to bring? Or even what to expect? Did you know that there is art, recycling, workshops, yoga classes, farmers markets, dodge ball tournaments and delicious food choices at Coachella this year? Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the most notorious music and arts festivals in the nation, and we want to help you feel informed and ready to take on this beast of a festival.

Firstly, how are you getting to the amazing festival? “Carpoolchella” I assume. Good! If not, hop, skip or jump your way to the nearest Avis, Budget, or Zimride. Avis and Budget are offering Coachella fans special discounts for their car rental needs on a wide selection of vehicles ranging from eco-friendly and fuel efficient compacts and hybrids to stylish premium and luxury sedans. These special discounts are good from one week before to one week after the event. Share a ride with other festival goers and get the party started before you even reach the gates! Zimride is the cheapest, greenest and most social way to travel. If you’re driving, post your trip on Zimride and sell the empty seats in your car. If you’re looking for a ride, book cheap seats in one of the many Coachella carpools listed on Zimride. So, now that you’re on your way, let’s focus on what you may need to bring.

The most popular way to experience Coachella is to camp on the polo grounds. All onsite camping areas are located on lush beautiful grass fields adjacent to the festival performance area. But, if you are not a camping kind of person, the nearby hotels all offer Coachella-themed discounted packages as well as shuttle rides to and from the festival. Plus, the people that put on Coachella seem to know what they’re doing—they also offer daily yoga and pilates classes, on site massage therapists offering $1 a minute massages. You can get your healthy living on for more than just one yoga class too—every day of the festival there is an amazing farmers market located next to the clubhouse offering pesticide-free organic produce, juices, baked goods, organic coffee and snacks. You can stay stocked up every day! There is a Wifi Center so you can stay up to date with all of your lame friend shenanigans at home, and the wrist band you get as your tickets is the coolest part of their technological updates. Your wristband can update your Facebook and twitter feeds with just a swipe! Head to any Coachella “check-in station” to swipe your wristband and check-in on Facebook. You can also tap into the cameras all over the festival and post pictures of yourself at the festival onto your Facebook feed.

To stay active without going crazy, sign up for the Dodge Ball Tournament every afternoon at Coachella! Thursday through Sunday they have open play time as well as tournament action! It is important though, to drink a ton of water—Indio is hotter than Hades this time of year, and to make sure you stay hydrated. Coachella sells bottled water, visors, hats, umbrellas and more. Just make sure you throw away your trash in the appropriate places. Coachella also offers recycling arts and crafts as well as an accessible recycling center.

Other awesome offers at Coachella:

MOBILE CHARGING LOCKERS

Want to charge your phone and not worry about it? Head to the Activities Tent to lock and charge your phone while you are enjoying the show! MobileCharging Lockers work for major devices including iPhone 4, iPhone 5, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S, Cannon cameras, Fuji film cameras, iPads, Nextel’s, Sony Ericsson, and Nokia. You pay for the locker when you arrive. Hours from 10AM-1AM Thurs-Sun.

VIP SHOWERS

Get clean in style! Three locations this year, one in each camping area. Only $10 per shower! HOURS: Fri-Sun 7AM-2PM. Shower necessities also sold inside shower areas for your convenience. Located in Lots 7, 8 and 10.

PEDI CABS

Pedicabs are back for 2013! Tired of walking? Jump on a pedicab in the campgrounds for a faster trip to the show! This service is based on tips and these guys work hard—so show them some love!

SUPERMARKET SHUTTLES

Need to buy groceries or stock up on sunscreen? Catch the free shuttle ride in Lot 4B From 7AM-1PM Friday–Sunday.

RECORD STORE DAY

Zia Record Exchange will be the Official Music Retailer and running the Artist/Band signing tent at this year’s Festival for both weekends on April 12-14 and April 19-21. Swing by the store and shop thousands of new and used records and CDs. Meet some of your favorite bands and grab some terrific exclusive releases from Record Store Day and Zia Records.

So you don’t get lost, take a look at these maps (below)—full of info and easy to navigate guides. Check out our Eats and Arts & Culture sections for more insight and information on all that Coachella has to offer!