Living La Vida Loca

Over the past two years, food trucks have offered a refreshing alternative to the same old mundane food items that restaurants serve. But here in the IE there is at least one restaurant that matches up to the quality and expectations of food truck fare—Dragon Loco Chinese Restaurant in Ontario.

This very small Chinese fast food eatery offers a variety of fun, exciting food items that are infused with distinct Mexican and Chinese flavors. Although admittedly it’s not a mix most people would choose to combine but trust me—you will savor each bite you take. Let’s start with the Chorizo Juanton, three triangle-shaped wontons filled with a tasty chorizo, cream cheese and onion mix, deep-fried and creatively topped with colorful avocado, a delicious sweet and sour sauce and spicy sour cream. Like most of the food presented here, the food tastes as good as it looks.

One of the most popular items on the small but mighty menu, is the Dragon Burrito. First you chose your protein (kung pao chicken, orange chicken, carne asada, chinese barbeque pork or shrimp) that is then combined with grilled onions, beans, Asian pico de gallo, cilantro and fried rice. I always order this burrito with the crispy orange chicken and absolutely love it. Just picture your average burrito, a tortilla wrapped mess of ingredients. Most people would be none the wiser to assume there’s more than the average burrito—until a single bite from the dish reveals the glistening orange color of chicken slathered in citrus-flavored chicken morsels. Is your mouth watering yet?

Some of the new items that were just added to the menu and are fantastic additions, including the Drunken Noodles, a large order of Chinese egg noodles wok’ed with a spicy Rojo sauce, pork, shredded cabbage, bean sprouts and topped with a fried egg. The Loco Fried Rice is also a great meal, with its ample portion of fried rice and grilled onions, carne asada, chicken, shrimp, BBQ pork, bean sprouts, peas and carrots wok’ed with a zesty soy, oyster, chili and mushroom sauce. Finally, the unique Quesadilla Loco, a large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Jack cheese, grilled onions, bacon and cilantro.

Upon my last visit, my table was covered with a variety of visually stunning and colorful array of food, especially the Loco Fries. Imagine a large plate of French fries topped with layers of beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, fried rice, avocado sauce, and sour cream. Talk about one crazy and filling dish!

Trust me my fellow foodies, this food is for real and it’s a must try for those who are adventurous and want to excite their culinary senses.

Dragon Loco Chinese Restaurant, 2509 S. Euclid Ave., Ontario, (909) 983-2940; www.dragonlocoontario.com.

