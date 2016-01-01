The contemporary art world is slowly but surely making a place for itself in mainstream culture, encouraging current generations to fill their lives with intellectually stimulating propaganda. With art walks and galleries popping up in almost every city in the Inland Empire, there is no doubt that a wave of young artists will sprout from its cities, creating an artistic mecca. One of the most watched artists of our generation is Joe Biel. With exhibitions internationally, Biel’s meticulously crafted drawings are engaging both visually and conceptually. With inspiration deriving from classical painters like Pieter Bruegel and Hieronymus Bosch, Biel’s monochromatic landscapes of surreal representation bring to life a cast of quirky characters living in clustered worlds of ambiguity. Although the overall feel of Biel’s work is rather surreal and somber, his innate ability to create photorealistic worlds in blue and black is what grasps his audience. As his first solo museum exhibition, “Sentry” shows Biel’s skills on a massive scale. In conjunction to The Culver Center of Arts, Sentry will feature a series of large-scale illustrations on paper, with a wall piece featured at the Culver Center. Using various forms of media, Biel eloquently and meticulously creates each line and stroke taking months to even a year to complete a single piece, the quintessence of what being an artists truly means. (Victoria Banegas)

UCRArts Block, Sweeney Art Gallery, 3824 Main Street, Riverside, (951) 827-4787; www.culvercenter.ucr.edu/Exhibition/Sentry