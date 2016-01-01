The 7 Day Stretch

THE LOUNGE TRIO

Despite what some people might say, the weekend really does start on Thursday, and there’s no better way to celebrate the weekend than by enjoying some amazing jazz music by The Lounge Trio. Since the funky ‘50s and swinging ‘60s, lounge music has been a popular mood music that gives listeners the feeling that they’re being transported to a far away—possibly somewhere exotic. Come enjoy some fondue and travel with these smooth jams.

7pm. Hip Kitty Jazz & Fondue, 502 W. 1st St., Claremont, (909) 447-6700; www.hipkittyjazz.com.

Fri/1/31

ASIAN NEW YEAR

Many different cultures, including Chinese, Taiwanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Malaysian cultures, celebrate the New Year this weekend! Pechanga Resort & Casino offers up some of the best New Year fun and festivities. The lion awakens and will pass out lucky red envelopes to guests at 3p.m., but this is just the start. Late into the night there will be singers Wen Zhang, Lee Lung Kee and Ng Hand-Mei, as well as many other special events.

3pm. Pechanga Resort & Casino, 45000 Pechanga Pkwy., Temecula, (951) 693-1819; www.pechanga.com.

>>>Sat/2/1

AIR BATTLE OVER RABAUL

Aviation has such a unique and storied past in its relatively short life with all kinds of technological innovations and different designs for fighter planes. The Planes of Fame Air Museum wants people to remember this aviation history, and puts on a show every month to generate interest in the warbirds of the past. On display this month is the Douglass SBD Dauntless. The SBD stands for “Scout Bomber Douglass” and it was the Navy’s main carrier-borne scout plane and dive bomber during WWII. It was, at the time, one of the world’s best planes because it possessed a long range, good handling characteristics, excellent maneuverability, potent bomb load capacity, defensive armament and a ruggedness about it that comes with American engineering. One of the best known accomplishments of this plane is as the bomber that delivered the fatal blow to the Japanese carriers at the battle of Midway in June of 1942. During this re-enactment, another battle is featured: The Air Battle Over Rabaul. Here, the allied forces launched an air attack against the Japanese cruiser force, eliminating some of Japan’s naval threat. There will be speakers, historians and veterans there to answer some pre-demonstration questions. The SBD Dauntless will be on display until noon so you can get up close and see just what this magnificent warbird looks like. After that, you can witness what it looks like in action as a flight demonstration will be performed.

9am . Planes of Fame Air Museum, 7000 Merrill Ave., Chino, (909) 597-3722; www.planesoffame.org.

Sun/2/2

“DICHOTOMIES OF VISION”

In order to be a successful artist in a vast art world, it is necessary to hold onto a solid sense of self. If an artist accomplishes this, it will be apparent in the individuality that radiates from their artwork. In the exhibit “Dichotomies of Vision” at 57 Underground, 10 artists are demonstrating their individuality in presenting their visual and performing arts.

12pm-4pm. 57 Underground, 300 S. Thomas St., Pomona, 909.397.0218; www.57underground.com.

Mon/2/3

MOSCOW FESTIVAL BALLET

Sergei Radchenko of the Bolshoi Ballet is world renowned for bringing the highest classical elements of the great Bolshoi and Kirov Ballet companies to stages American and elsewhere. Russia’s top ballet dancers have traveled a long ways from home to demonstrate pirouettes and points you wouldn’t believe in their productions of timeless classics like Don Quixote—don’t miss this elegant show of athleticism and grace.

8pm. $29-$79. McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Dr., Palm Desert, (760) 340-2787; www.mccallumtheatre.com.

Tues/2/4

K-VON PRESENTS “TANX GOD!” COMEDY TOUR

You’re probably familiar with K-Von’s humor off MTV’s hit show Disaster Date. Known for making audiences around the world laugh through his hidden-camera show antics, K-Von will have you laughing with a routine that makes fun of himself, current events and more. Performing around the world constantly and appearing online and on television through various outlets, don’t miss what may be your only chance to see him live.

8pm. $5. Ontario Improv, 4555 Mills Cir., Ontario, (909) 484-5411; ontario.improv.com.

Wed/2/5

BLACK UHURU

There’s nothing more exciting to hit the city of Riverside than the concert series at The Barn! Known for having some of the sickest musical artists, The Barn has done it again with Black Uhuru playing with INDUBIOUS. There will also be DJs spinning beats throughout the event. Let these roots and reggae jams take over your body and get you dancing and grooving into the night.

$5-$15. University of California Riverside, The Barn, 900 University Ave., Riverside, (951) 827-2776; www.kucr.org.